Police responding to shooting at Texas mall, multiple people injured

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 03:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 03:38 IST
Police are responding to a shooting in a suburban Dallas mall on Saturday that has left multiple people injured, authorities say.

There was no word on deaths or the number of people injured inside the Allen Premium Outlets mall where the shooting took place, about 25 miles northeast of Dallas. Video footage from local media showed police officers hurrying shoppers out of the mall, with squad cars and emergency vehicles parked near entryways.

Allen, Texas is a community of 100,000 people about 20 miles (32 km) north of Dallas. Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

