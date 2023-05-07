Cybercrime big challenge, police working to counter it: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said in order to combat cybercrime, people should not only aware themselves about the menace but also inform others. Terming cybercrime as a big challenge, he also said police are working to counter it using new technologies.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after releasing a book, 'Cyber Encounters', authored by Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar and former DRDO scientist OP Manocha.

He said it is the responsibility of all to be aware about cybercrimes and also protect others by informing them about it.

Criminals are using new techniques every day and the police are working to counter them using new technologies, the chief minister said.

This book is based on true incidents and it will not only aware readers but also help them protect themselves against cybercrimes, he said.

The book's foreword has been written by eminent actor Amitabh Bachchan and this shows its importance, he said Citing examples of different types of cybercrimes, DGP Kumar said cybercrime has thrown up many new challenges before the police, including a large number of cases and tracking and tracing of criminals through digital footprint.

He said last year, 14,399 complaints of cybercrime were received by the state police.

