3 dead in houseboat accident in Kerala

Three persons, including children, died when a houseboat with several passengers capsized near Ottumpuram beach at Tanur area of Malappuram district in Kerala on Sunday evening.

According to the police, preliminary information received from the accident site indicated that there were around 25 passengers on the boat, out of which three persons died, while around 10 have been admitted to nearby private and government hospitals.

It said the incident occurred around 7 pm.

Police also said rescue operations with the help of several ambulances, fire services personnel and voluntary workers were ongoing and more details would be available later.

The exact cause of the accident was not known at present, police said and added that efforts were on to bring the capsized boat to the shore.

