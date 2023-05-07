2 killed, 3 injured in road accident in UP's Ballia
Two men were killed and three others injured when a pickup van they were travelling in crashed into a truck parked on the roadside here, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened on Saturday night when the vehicle carrying a DJ from Ghazipur's Qasimabad met with an accident near Nibu-Kabirpur village, Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem said. The deceased have been identified as Golu (25) and Mukesh (25), he said.
The injured -- Ajay (26), Sahil (23) and Abhishek (25) -- are being treated at the district hospital, he said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said.
