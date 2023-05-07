Noida: Man shot dead in Birampur village

A man was shot dead in Birampur village here on Sunday and police suspect that his father and brother were involved in the killing, officials said.

The victim's maternal uncle has lodged a complaint against three unknown people and a case has been registered, they said. The deceased has been identified as Kapil. During investigation, police came to know that the victim's father and brother were involved in the murder and efforts are on to arrest them, the officials said.

The man had killed his uncle's son Nishant in 2012 and he was recently released from jail in that case, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Ram Badan Singh said on Sunday morning, police received information that Kapil (26), son of Rukan Singh of Birampur, had been killed. Police after analysing CCTV camera footage and other information suspect that Kapil was shot dead by his father and brother, Robin, the officer said. Kapil's maternal uncle has registered a case against three unknown people at the Badalpur police station, he said.

The DCP said that during investigation, police came to know that in 2012, Kapil had gone to jail for the murder of his cousin Nishant. The officer said the accused are absconding.

