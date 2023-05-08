Left Menu

Girl, cousin brother drown in pond in UP

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 08-05-2023 08:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl and her cousin brother drowned while bathing in a pond in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chapki village under the Babhni police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police R S Sharma said, ''Rekha (11) and her cousin brother Sachin (8) had gone to take a bath in the village pond where they drowned.'' According to villagers, Sachin ventured into the deep waters while bathing and started drowning. Rekha tried to save him but she also drowned.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

