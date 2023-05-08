Iran hangs two men for blasphemy -Mizan

Iran has executed two people who had been sentenced to death for blasphemy, showed Iran's judiciary website Mizan on Monday.

The execution of Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare was carried out for crimes including blasphemy, insulting the religion of Islam, the prophet and other sanctities, the website showed.

