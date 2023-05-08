Left Menu

IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; three civilians killed, pilot safe

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force IAF crashed on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving three women dead and as many others injured on the ground, officials said.The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash that took place at around 945 am, the IAF said.The plane was on a routine training sortie from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh in Ganganagar district, which is close to Hanumangarh.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:11 IST
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; three civilians killed, pilot safe
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving three women dead and as many others injured on the ground, officials said.

The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash that took place at around 9:45 am, the IAF said.

The plane was on a routine training sortie from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh in Ganganagar district, which is close to Hanumangarh. ''Soon thereafter, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures,'' the IAF said in a statement.

''Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process. The pilot was recovered from about 25 kilometres North East of Suratgarh base,'' it said.

The IAF said the ''wreckage of the aircraft fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh district, unfortunately leading to the loss of three lives.'' ''The IAF regrets the loss of lives and offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,'' it said.

IG, Bikaner range, Om Prakash said the pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village.

''Three women have died in the incident and three others are injured,'' he said. SP, Hanumangarh, Sudheer Chaudhary said the plane crashed on the house of one Ratti Ram, killing his wife Basho Kaur and two other women identified as Leela Devi and Banto Kaur.

Burn injuries led to the death of the women, he said.

Accrording to initial reports, the house of Ratti Ram was completely damaged besides some nearby houses. A local resident said he heard a loud sound and saw a parachute coming down.Within seconds, the plane crashes on the house of Ratti Ram and wood stored in the house caught fire. ''Local people immediately started efforts to douse flames with the help of water and sand. Fire brigade and police reached the spot and the women were taken to a hospital,'' the local resident told reporters in Hanumangarh. Soon after the incident, locals gathered at the spot in large numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023