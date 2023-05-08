Left Menu

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers' protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 14:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Several farmers broke through police barricades on Monday to join the wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh here even as Delhi Police denied any untoward incident at the site.

Purported videos showed farmers climbing the barricades and even dragging and pushing some of them away in a bid to enter the protest venue.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the incident occurred when some farmers were ''in a hurry'' to reach the dharna site.

The barricades were removed to escort the farmers into the site and the meeting was being held peacefully, he added.

''A group of farmers were escorted to Jantar Mantar. At entry barricades they were in a hurry to reach the dharna site and some of them climbed the barricades which fell down and were removed by them. Policemen kept the barricades aside to facilitate their entry,'' the DCP said in a tweet.

''The protestors have reached the dharna site and the meeting is going on peacefully,'' he added.

Police insisted that there was no clash with the protesters and that the cops at the site were facilitating the protesters and ensuring a peaceful gathering.

''All are requested not to believe in fake news. The protestors at Jantar Mantar are being facilitated. Entry is being regulated through DFMD to ensure safety. Please remain peaceful and abide by the law,'' a tweet by Delhi Police's official Twitter handle said.

The wrestlers are on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment against him. Farmers in large numbers have gathered at the protest venue to express their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

