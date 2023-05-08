Left Menu

J&K: Raft turns turtle in Chenab river in Reasi, all 13 rescued

It took over half an hour to rescue us. We went into the water and the strong current took us a long distance, but we held each others hand and stayed together, a woman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:44 IST
J&K: Raft turns turtle in Chenab river in Reasi, all 13 rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A raft carrying 13 people turned turtle in Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday after hitting a pillar of a bridge, officials said.

All of them, including five women, fell into the river but were wearing life jackets, they said. A rescue operation was immediately launched by the rafting operators and all 13 persons were rescued safely, they added.

Twenty-four people, after a visit to the cave shrine of Shiv Khori, were on the river in two rafts enjoying the recreational activity when they hit the bridge in Baradari area. ''Mata Vaishnodevi and Lord Shiva saved us. It took over half an hour to rescue us. We went into the water and the strong current took us a long distance, but we held each other's hand and stayed together,'' a woman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023