Man arrested for attempt to lure people to convert to Christianity in Gorakhpur

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to lure poor people in a village here to convert to Christianity, police said.

Superintendent of Police, South, Arun Kumar Singh said accused Subhash Rana was also allegedly telling poor people in Girdharpur village under the Gagha police station area that those who were weak and ill could be cured using holy water after embracing Christianity.

Rana has been arrested under sections 420 of the IPC, 15(3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and provisions 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, he said.

Three copies of the Bible and a book on rules and carols were found in his possession, the official said, adding that investigations are underway.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, mainly envisages that no person shall convert, either directly or indirectly from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage nor shall any person abet, convince or conspire such conversion.

