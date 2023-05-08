Left Menu

BSF seizes heroin dropped from drone in Punjab's Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:56 IST
BSF seizes heroin dropped from drone in Punjab's Amritsar
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force recovered 1.5 kilogramme heroin, allegedly dropped in an Amritsar village by a drone operated from across the border, officials said on Monday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed along the border village of Daoke heard something being dropped in the nearby fields around 10 pm on Sunday, an agency official said in a statement.

The BSF immediately cordoned off the entire area and all sister agencies concerned were informed, the official said, adding that the bag was recovered during a search of the area.

Upon opening the bag, four packets of heroin weighing 1.590 kilogramme were recovered, the official said. An iron ring and a small torch were also found attached to the bag, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023