BSF seizes heroin dropped from drone in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force recovered 1.5 kilogramme heroin, allegedly dropped in an Amritsar village by a drone operated from across the border, officials said on Monday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed along the border village of Daoke heard something being dropped in the nearby fields around 10 pm on Sunday, an agency official said in a statement.

The BSF immediately cordoned off the entire area and all sister agencies concerned were informed, the official said, adding that the bag was recovered during a search of the area.

Upon opening the bag, four packets of heroin weighing 1.590 kilogramme were recovered, the official said. An iron ring and a small torch were also found attached to the bag, he added.

