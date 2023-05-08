Left Menu

DRI seizes 5.90 kg heroin worth Rs 41 cr from woman passenger at Hyderabad Airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:58 IST
DRI seizes 5.90 kg heroin worth Rs 41 cr from woman passenger at Hyderabad Airport
Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI): Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said they seized 5.90 kg of heroin from a woman passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

A press release from the DRI said they seized the drugs on Sunday from the passenger, an Indian national who arrived in Hyderabad from Malawi via Doha.

''The seized NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) substance, collectively weighing 5.90 kg, is valued at approximately Rs 41.3 crore in the illicit market. The substance was ingeniously concealed within false cavities in the checked-in suitcase,'' the DRI said.

The contraband was seized and the passenger arrested and remanded in judicial custody under provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the DRI added, saying further investigation was underway.

