Left Menu

Head of Russia's Wagner group says we are starting to get ammunition

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 23:31 IST
Head of Russia's Wagner group says we are starting to get ammunition

The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner group said on Monday that according to preliminary data his troops were beginning to receive the ammunition they needed, and reported heavy fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

"Today, the groups advanced a maximum of 130 metres (400 feet) ... Fierce fighting is going on, but the groups are continuing to advance," Wagner said in an audio message posted on social media.

"According to preliminary data, we are starting to receive ammunition. We have not (yet) seen it in practice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023