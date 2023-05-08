Head of Russia's Wagner group says we are starting to get ammunition

The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner group said on Monday that according to preliminary data his troops were beginning to receive the ammunition they needed, and reported heavy fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

"Today, the groups advanced a maximum of 130 metres (400 feet) ... Fierce fighting is going on, but the groups are continuing to advance," Wagner said in an audio message posted on social media.

"According to preliminary data, we are starting to receive ammunition. We have not (yet) seen it in practice."

