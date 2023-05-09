Left Menu

Five armed robbers hold Delhi bizman's family hostage, decamp with Rs 1.3 crore, 2 kg gold

Five armed robbers broke into a businessmans house in northwest Delhi and allegedly decamped with Rs 1.3 crore and over two kilogrammes of gold, police said on Monday. The robbers also tampered with the CCTV cameras in and around the house, leading the police to suspect the involvement of an insider, the officer added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 00:27 IST
Five armed robbers hold Delhi bizman's family hostage, decamp with Rs 1.3 crore, 2 kg gold
  • Country:
  • India

Five armed robbers broke into a businessman's house in northwest Delhi and allegedly decamped with Rs 1.3 crore and over two kilogrammes of gold, police said on Monday. The victim, who lives in Ashok Vihar, has a paper trading business and his father was a contractor, they said.

The masked robbers broke into the house early on Saturday after cutting window grilles, the police said. They woke up family members, including children, and held them hostage in a room at gunpoint, a senior police officer said. Armed with guns and knives, the robbers forced some of them to show where the gold and the cash were kept in the house, he said While two-three accused guarded the hostages, the others robbed the house, the officer said.

Before the robbers left, they threatened family members with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police, he said.

The family members managed to free themselves and lodged a complaint, the officer said.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed on the premises showed the suspects leaving the house around 2.45 am, the police said, adding that the robbers had performed recces of the area days before the incident. The robbers also tampered with the CCTV cameras in and around the house, leading the police to suspect the involvement of an insider, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023