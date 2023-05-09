Israeli jets strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza -military
Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 04:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 04:58 IST
The Israeli military struck Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza early on Tuesday, it said in a statement.
Medics reported casualties and a Reuters witness heard two explosions in the blockaded coastal enclave that is ruled by the Islamist Hamas group, one in Gaza City and another in Rafah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
