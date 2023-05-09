Cong slams Centre over Manipur violence

The Congress on Tuesday said the Centre cannot escape its responsibility over the violence in Manipur. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, while citing a report quoting the chief justice of India said, ''In light of what the CJI has said it's astonishing what a single judge of Manipur High Court did—triggering such a human tragedy!''. ''But the ideological brotherhood, its henchman in Manipur, and his masters at the Centre cannot escape their responsibility,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

He cited a news report that quoted the CJI saying the the high court does not have power to direct changes in Scheduled Tribes list and asked why a Constitution Bench verdict of 2000 noting that courts do not have power to “add or subtract” the ST List was not “shown” to the Manipur High Court.

Concerned over the huge loss of life and property, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, besides protecting places of worship, many of which were targeted during the mayhem.

More than 50 people have been killed in violent clashes between the tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Over 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)