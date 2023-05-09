Left Menu

Cong slams Centre over Manipur violence

The Congress on Tuesday said the Centre cannot escape its responsibility over the violence in Manipur. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, while citing a report quoting the chief justice of India said, In light of what the CJI has said its astonishing what a single judge of Manipur High Court didtriggering such a human tragedy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 11:25 IST
Cong slams Centre over Manipur violence
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday said the Centre cannot escape its responsibility over the violence in Manipur. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, while citing a report quoting the chief justice of India said, ''In light of what the CJI has said it's astonishing what a single judge of Manipur High Court did—triggering such a human tragedy!''. ''But the ideological brotherhood, its henchman in Manipur, and his masters at the Centre cannot escape their responsibility,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

He cited a news report that quoted the CJI saying the the high court does not have power to direct changes in Scheduled Tribes list and asked why a Constitution Bench verdict of 2000 noting that courts do not have power to “add or subtract” the ST List was not “shown” to the Manipur High Court.

Concerned over the huge loss of life and property, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, besides protecting places of worship, many of which were targeted during the mayhem.

More than 50 people have been killed in violent clashes between the tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Over 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023