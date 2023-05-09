Widow hacked to death in UP's Kaushambi

A 45-year-old widow was allegedly hacked to death by an unknown person in the Pipari area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman, Sita Devi, was sleeping outside her house in Muradpur village, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The police lodged an FIR on being informed about the incident by the victim's family, they said. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that efforts to nab the accused are underway.

