Man injured in firing by security forces in J-K's Rajouri

A mentally challenged man was injured in a firing by security forces after they detected suspicious movement along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, official sources said.

The incident took place near a key security establishment on the LoC in Kalal belt of Nowshera tehsil here, they said.

The injured, Anil Kumar, was loitering near the security establishment and paid no heed to the repeated warnings by the security personnel, they said.

On being chased by the forces, the man started running and was shot in the foot and taken into custody, the sources said.

Kumar was hospitalised and is reported to be in stable condition, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)