EU Chamber of Commerce says China's crackdown on consultancies worrying

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said on Tuesday that recent high-profile crackdowns by Chinese authorities on foreign and domestic consultancies were a worrying signal and increased uncertainty for foreign companies operating in China.

In a statement to Reuters, the European business advocacy group also said that these developments are "not conductive to restoring business confidence and attracting foreign investment".

