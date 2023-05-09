Left Menu

Court awards 20-year jail term to two men for gang-raping woman during 2013 riots

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A court on Tuesday sentenced two men to 20 years in prison for gang-raping a woman during the 2013 communal riots here.

Mahesh Vir and Sikandar have been convicted under section 376(2)(g) (punishment for committing rape during communal or sectarian violence), 376D (gangrape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

This comes on the heels of the victim approaching the Supreme Court praying for expeditious trial of the case, which had from the inception witnessed partisan investigation and deliberate and protracted delay meant to exhaust her, advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the Muslim woman in the court, said. Clashes between Hindu and Muslim communities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in 2013 had resulted in the death of over 60 people, while more than 50,000 people were displaced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

