Teenage girl dies by suicide in UP's Budaun after being scolded by family

A teenage girl allegedly died by suicide in this Uttar Pradesh after she was scolded by her family, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Meena Kumari (19), daughter of Rajesh Kashyap, a resident of Gauntara village in the Usawan area here, they added.

The girl's family members had rebuked her for returning late at home from a wedding function in the village on Monday, the police said.

Meena's body was found hanging in their house on Tuesday, the police said, adding that her body has been sent for post-mortem.

