Left Menu

Kerala: Man suffers burn injuries after mobile phone explodes in his pocket

A man suffered minor burn injuries on Tuesday when a mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded, police said. Rahman said the mobile phone which was purchased two years ago caught fire unexpectedly. On April 24, an eight-year-old girl hailing from Thrissur died after a mobile phone she was using exploded.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:10 IST
Kerala: Man suffers burn injuries after mobile phone explodes in his pocket
  • Country:
  • India

A man suffered minor burn injuries on Tuesday when a mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded, police said. Haris Rahman (23), a contract worker with the Railways suffered injuries when he reached the office in Kozhikode town. Rahman said the mobile phone which was purchased two years ago caught fire unexpectedly. ''It (mobile phone) was in my pocket and luckily the display was facing towards my body. I felt the heat and suddenly the trouser caught fire under the impact of the explosion,'' he told PTI. Rahman was admitted to a nearby hospital and later discharged. On April 24, an eight-year-old girl hailing from Thrissur died after a mobile phone she was using exploded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to support business growth and drive customer success; launching new R&D hub in 2023

Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to su...

 Global
2
Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

 Mexico
3
Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

 India
4
OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023