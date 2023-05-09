Kerala: Man suffers burn injuries after mobile phone explodes in his pocket
A man suffered minor burn injuries on Tuesday when a mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded, police said. Rahman said the mobile phone which was purchased two years ago caught fire unexpectedly. On April 24, an eight-year-old girl hailing from Thrissur died after a mobile phone she was using exploded.
- Country:
- India
A man suffered minor burn injuries on Tuesday when a mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded, police said. Haris Rahman (23), a contract worker with the Railways suffered injuries when he reached the office in Kozhikode town. Rahman said the mobile phone which was purchased two years ago caught fire unexpectedly. ''It (mobile phone) was in my pocket and luckily the display was facing towards my body. I felt the heat and suddenly the trouser caught fire under the impact of the explosion,'' he told PTI. Rahman was admitted to a nearby hospital and later discharged. On April 24, an eight-year-old girl hailing from Thrissur died after a mobile phone she was using exploded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Railways
- Kozhikode
- Thrissur
- Rahman
- Haris Rahman
ALSO READ
SC junks plea for restoration of fare concessions offered to senior citizens by railways
Indian Railways aims to start hydrogen train trials in current financial year: Lahoti
Railways earns Rs 2,242 cr more from senior citizens by suspending ticket concession: RTI reply
'Excessively' high bids: Railways cancels tenders for redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad stations
MoHUA and Ministry of Railways sign MoU with JICA for Project SMART