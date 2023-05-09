3 crore guarantee cards distributed through Rajasthan's 'Mehngai Rahat' camps: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the state government has so far distributed three crore guarantee cards through the ongoing 'Mehngai Rahat' camps in the state.

Under the initiative, inflation relief camps were launched across the state on April 24, where eligible beneficiaries are given a guarantee card through which they can register for 10 major welfare schemes of the state government.

Distributing the guarantee cards at Mavli in Udaipur district, Gehlot said the state government is committed to providing relief to every section of the society.

Rajasthan Congress president and MLA Govind Singh Dotasra, who accompanied Gehlot, hailed the scheme as ''historic'', adding that the government had allocated Rs 19,500 crore for the inflation relief package in the 2023-24 Budget.

Addressing the people, Gehlot urged them to avail maximum benefits from the state's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, adding that the unique scheme was being hailed across the country.

To provide Mavli's residents with improved facilities, Gehlot issued a slew of directions to the officials concerned, which included the upgradation of Mavli Undergraduate Girls College to a postgraduate college, turning Mavli into a municipality, converting Mavli community health centre to a sub-district hospital and making Mavli and Khemli separate Panchayat Samitis.

The chief minister also directed officials to set up primary and community health centres at Ghata and Intali and prepare a detailed project report for Bagoliya Dam.

