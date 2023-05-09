Left Menu

DCW issues summons to DCP over failure to arrest accused in cases of sexual harassment of wrestlers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:30 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women has summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi district over failure to arrest the accused in the cases of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The panel said it has learnt that no accused has been arrested in the matter till date and has asked the DCP to appear before the Commission on May 12 with an action taken report.

''It is also learnt that statements of survivors including the minor girl, under 164 CrPC have not been recorded till date, despite the passage of 10 days since the registration of FIRs,'' it claimed.

the DCW has issued a summons to DCP New Delhi district and has sought an explanation in the matter, it said.

The women's rights body has received a complaint regarding the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by Brijbhushan Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28.

One FIR has been registered against Brij Bhushan Singh under POSCO in the matter of sexual harassment with a minor girl while another FIR has been registered for sexual harassment with other complainants, the panel said.

''The Commission has asked for reasons for failing to record statements of survivors under 164 CrPC along with details of action taken against concerned police officers for failing to record statements. The Commission has asked DCP to appear before the Commission on May 12 with an action taken report,'' it said.

The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23, demanding the arrest of the WFI president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

