Senior citizen murder case: Mumbai cops arrest runaway caretaker within 12 hours of crime

The body of Muralidhar Naik with his hands and feet tied with clothes was found in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Santacruz on Monday morning.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 23:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the murder case of an 85-year-old man by arresting his 30-year-old caretaker from Ahmedabad within 12 hours of the crime, an official said.

The body of Muralidhar Naik with his hands and feet tied with clothes was found in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Santacruz on Monday morning. Robbery seemed to be the primary motive behind the crime as Naik's gold chain with rudraksha and a watch were stolen.

The caretaker, identified as Krishna Periyar, was hired through an agency on May 1.

Police formed ten special teams to nab Periyar, he said. Meanwhile, police received the information that Periyar has boarded Saurashtra Express. Mumbai Police contacted GRP and their counterparts in Gujarat. As soon as Periyar alighted from the train at Ahmedabad station on Monday night, he was nabbed by a team of local police. He was later brought to Mumbai.

The official said the accused was trying to flee to Nepal, as he hails from the neighbouring country. He is arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 302 (Punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery). Further investigation is underway, the official added. The deceased used to live in the flat with his wife.

