Four held for assaulting man in west Delhi

Four motorcyclists were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a man after stopping his car in west Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, a case of road rage, took place on Sunday night near Nangloi metro station, they said.

At 8.52 am on Monday, the man, Praveen Jangra, posted a video on Twitter stating that ''some miscreants stopped me in the middle of the road and beat me up. All this happened at Nangloi railway/metro station. This type of hooliganism has become common in the capital of the country. @DelhiPolice should look into the matter and take strict action against these goons.'' A video of the incident, recorded in the dash camera of the car, shows that four people on three motorcycles stopped the car of Jangra and can be heard abusing him.

Investigation revealed that the four had an altercation with the complainant at a red light over the use of dipper light by the motorcyclists, police said.

After noticing the tweet of the complainant, several teams were constituted and based on CCTV footage and other electronic means, all the four persons were apprehended from Mundka, Nangloi and Mangolpuri areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

They don't have any criminal antecedents and the matter was found to be of road rage. Legal action is being taken against them, he said.

