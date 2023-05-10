Left Menu

Labourer killed in wall collapse in South Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:36 IST
Labourer killed in wall collapse in South Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer died after a wall collapsed on him during construction work in South Delhi's Defence Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Anwar, a resident of Katihar district in Bihar, who was presently residing at Malviya Nagar, they said.

Defence Colony police station received information about the incident that took place on Tuesday from AIIMS Trauma Centre. The doctor alleged that a wall had fallen over the patient and he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the wall collapsed on him while he was digging in the Defence Colony area, they said, adding that initially he was taken to Moolchand Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre As per the medico-legal case (MLC), a case under Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is going on, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023