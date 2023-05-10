Left Menu

Europe needs to steer its own trade agenda, German economy minister says

"If we had to choose between the U.S. and China, we would have extreme problems," Habeck said as he gave the keynote address to mark World Economy Day at the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (DIHK) world conference. The economy minister said the only option to prevent this from happening is to shape a European trade agenda.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:55 IST
Europe needs to steer its own trade agenda, German economy minister says

With China and the U.S. fixated on each other, Europe is at risk of being paralysed in between and needs to steer its own agenda, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. "If we had to choose between the U.S. and China, we would have extreme problems," Habeck said as he gave the keynote address to mark World Economy Day at the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (DIHK) world conference.

The economy minister said the only option to prevent this from happening is to shape a European trade agenda. "Trade agreements are part of it, in my view," Habeck said. "We must work to ensure that multilateral organizations work and that we keep free trade," he said, calling for a strengthening of international bodies such as the World Trade Organization.

The economic conflict between China and the U.S. is shaping international trade flows, he said. "China wants to attract European investment and German investment, hoping that Europe doesn't completely ally itself with the U.S.," Habeck said. German companies are increasing investment in China even as the German government, the European Union and the G7 want to "derisk" their relationships with Beijing, he added. Meanwhile U.S. companies are trying to gain independence from China, he said.

"The economic relation with China is immensely important for the economic ministry," Habeck said, arguing in favour of de-risking. "An economic decoupling from China is not in our interest," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023