Left Menu

China, France should build more resilient Sino-French supply chain - Chinese foreign ministry

In a meeting with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, Qin stressed that China's determination to promote high-quality development and a high-level opening up is unswerving, and it is willing to work with France and other countries in the world. The two state leaders discussed a number of world issues, in which Qin said the two sides should strengthen cooperation in international affairs and work together to address global challenges including the Ukraine crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 05:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 05:11 IST
China, France should build more resilient Sino-French supply chain - Chinese foreign ministry

China and France should constantly explore new areas of cooperation and build a more resilient Sino-French supply chain, China's foreign minister Qin Gang said on Thursday. In a meeting with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, Qin stressed that China's determination to promote high-quality development and a high-level opening up is unswerving, and it is willing to work with France and other countries in the world.

The two state leaders discussed a number of world issues, in which Qin said the two sides should strengthen cooperation in international affairs and work together to address global challenges including the Ukraine crisis. "China is committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis, maintains communication with all parties and will continue to play a constructive role in that regard, Qin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023