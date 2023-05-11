Left Menu

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of crossborder attacks - TASS

11-05-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for exchange of fire in a border area on Thursday in which at least three soldiers were wounded, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Armenia's defence ministry said on Thursday that Azeri troops had shelled the positions of its troops in the Gegharkunik border region with artillery and mortars, wounding two servicemen. Azerbaijan's defence ministry said its positions came under fire earlier, which wounded one soldier.

The two countries are in talks about a peace agreement to end a decades-long standoff over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by Armenians, over which fighting has erupted repeatedly.

