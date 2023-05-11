ASEAN leaders urge South China Sea restraint, concerned over North Korea tests

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders on Thursday urged restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea and said a surge in missile tests by North Korea was a threat to regional peace.

A post-summit statement issued by chair Indonesia said the leaders welcomed efforts to conclude work on a maritime code of conduct with China and said some leaders were concerned about recent incidents in the South China Sea.

