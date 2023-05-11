Rajasthan: IAS officer among three booked for taking bribe
Three people, including a senior IAS officer, have been booked for allegedly taking a bribe over the issuance of a land conversion certificate, according to Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau ACB.
Three people, including a senior IAS officer, have been booked for allegedly taking a bribe over the issuance of a land conversion certificate, according to Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). The FIR was registered against IAS officer and Principal Secretary in the Urban Development and Housing Department Kunji Lal Meena, joint secretary and Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Manish Goyal and clerk Harimohan under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Wednesday. According to the ACB, the case was lodged after a person was arrested while taking a Rs 12-lakh bribe on their behalf in Udaipur on Monday for issuing a no-objection certificate for land conversion.
After examining the role of the officers and on the basis of existing evidence, the FIR was registered against the officers, an ACB spokesperson said.
