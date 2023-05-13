Fire at building inside industrial park in Kerala

A fire broke out at a building inside the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) park here on Saturday. It was not clear whether anyone got trapped inside the building, police said.

Over 10 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze which engulfed the building at around 6.30 PM today. The first and the second floor of the building caught fire, police said. Further details awaited.

