Mumbai: Senior citizen dies after being hit by truck

A 60-year-old man died after a truck hit his scooter from behind in Bandra-Kurla Complex area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday morning and the truck driver was subsequently arrested, said an official.

Chandarkumar Dandvani was riding to the showroom where he worked as a salesman when a truck hit his scooter. Passers-by took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police arrested the truck driver under Indian Penal Code section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)