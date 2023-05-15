Russian goals in Bakhmut unchanged - Ukraine deputy defence minister
Russia's plans to capture the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remain unchanged and new assault forces are being sent to its outskirts, Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.
She made the remarks in a statement posted to the Telegram messaging app.
