Erdogan got 49.4% of Turkey vote, election board says
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 12:55 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has received 49.4% of votes in the country's presidential election, High Election Board head Ahmet Yener said on Monday, short of the 50% needed to win the vote in the first round.
With 99% of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan's rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu had 44.96% and third-placed candidate Sinan Ogan had 5.2% of the vote. The results indicated that the election would go to a runoff between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu on May 28.
