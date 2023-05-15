Erdogan got 49.4% of Turkey vote, election board says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has received 49.4% of votes in the country's presidential election, High Election Board head Ahmet Yener said on Monday, short of the 50% needed to win the vote in the first round.

With 99% of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan's rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu had 44.96% and third-placed candidate Sinan Ogan had 5.2% of the vote. The results indicated that the election would go to a runoff between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu on May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)