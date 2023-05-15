Inter-state gang of bank dacoits arrested

The Jharkhand police SIT has arrested a six-member gang of inter-state bank dacoits from the steel city for allegedly looting cash from collection agents of a bank from the steel city, a senior police official said.KK They were arrested by the SIT while returning from Bombay Chowk area of adjacent Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, the official said on Sunday.KK The arrests were made on Saturday and its kingpin was among those apprehended, he said.KK The police seized a car and five mobile phones from the gang, which has been active in differnt districts of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for the past 25 years.KK The gang had allegedly looted Rs 51000 from collection agents of Bandhan Bank at Damdih in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.KK They had also looted cash from other collection agents of four branches of the same bank within a month, the official said.KK Its members used to procure firearms from Begusarai and Munger in Bihar.KK The SIT was formed on the directive of the East Singhbhum senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar.KK During preliminary investigation it was found that the gang had looted Rs 78,000 from collection agents of the bank at Phulpal village under Ghatsila police station on March 24, Rs 53,000 in a similar incident at Chaibasa sadar of West Singhbhum district on April 10 and Rs 68,000 in Seraikela-Kharswan district on March 10.KK It looted Rs 20 lakh from a jweller in Giridih district on June 23, 2021 after donning police uniform, the official said.KK Eight cases were registered against the kingpin in different districts of Jharkhand and in two police stations of West Bengal under various the IPC and Arms Act.KK As many as 11 cases are pending against a gang member in East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts of Jharkhand, he added.KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)