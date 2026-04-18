Nitish Kumar's Farewell Inspires New Leadership Era in Bihar
Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with his successor, Samrat Choudhary, who was sworn in recently. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary and other leaders attended the meeting. Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha marks the end of his long tenure as Bihar's Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political transition, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a courtesy meeting with his successor, Samrat Choudhary, on Saturday. Choudhary, who took the oath of office on April 15, welcomed Kumar, acknowledging his guidance.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and other senior political figures. Expressing his gratitude, Choudhary mentioned the mutual respect and guidance shared during the gathering in a social media post.
Nitish Kumar's elevation to the Rajya Sabha brings to a close his 20-year tenure as the chief minister of Bihar, marking a pivotal change in the state's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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