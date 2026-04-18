Bihar's Security Boost: Deputy CMs Receive Z Category Protection
The Bihar government has upgraded security for Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav to Z category, following a review by the state's home department. The enhanced security includes a team armed with advanced weapons. Former CM Nitish Kumar also received a Z-plus security cover recently.
- Country:
- India
Security measures for Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, have been intensified by the state government. Both leaders are now shielded by Z category security, as announced by the state's home department.
The upgrade follows a comprehensive assessment of their current security systems, an official remarked. The Z category designation ensures they are under the protection of a skilled team, equipped with cutting-edge weaponry.
Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha member, was awarded the highest level of Z-plus security. This move comes after the establishment of Bihar's first BJP-led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on April 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar's Farewell Inspires New Leadership Era in Bihar
Samrat Choudhary to Succeed Nitish Kumar as Bihar's New Chief Minister
Nitish Kumar: A Political Legacy of Contradictions
Nitish Kumar Steps Down as Bihar's Longest-Serving Chief Minister
Nitish Kumar says he has submitted his resignation as Bihar CM to governor.