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Bihar's Security Boost: Deputy CMs Receive Z Category Protection

The Bihar government has upgraded security for Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav to Z category, following a review by the state's home department. The enhanced security includes a team armed with advanced weapons. Former CM Nitish Kumar also received a Z-plus security cover recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:09 IST
Bihar's Security Boost: Deputy CMs Receive Z Category Protection
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Security measures for Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, have been intensified by the state government. Both leaders are now shielded by Z category security, as announced by the state's home department.

The upgrade follows a comprehensive assessment of their current security systems, an official remarked. The Z category designation ensures they are under the protection of a skilled team, equipped with cutting-edge weaponry.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha member, was awarded the highest level of Z-plus security. This move comes after the establishment of Bihar's first BJP-led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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