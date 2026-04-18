Bihar's Security Boost: Deputy CMs Receive Z Category Protection

Security measures for Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, have been intensified by the state government. Both leaders are now shielded by Z category security, as announced by the state's home department.

The upgrade follows a comprehensive assessment of their current security systems, an official remarked. The Z category designation ensures they are under the protection of a skilled team, equipped with cutting-edge weaponry.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha member, was awarded the highest level of Z-plus security. This move comes after the establishment of Bihar's first BJP-led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)