Husband, brother-in-law booked for dowry death after woman found hanging at home in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in south Delhi's Tigri area on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Gupta, they said. The victim's family has accused her husband Jitender Gupta and brother-in-law of harassing her over dowry, they said.

According to police, Laxmi‘s brother-in-law informed police about the incident after spotting her body hanging from a ceiling fan.

On her left arm, Laxmi had scribbled ''Meri beti ko koyi dukh mat dena'', a senior police officer said, adding no suicide note has been recovered from the spot so far.

A crime team inspected the spot and collected evidence, the officer said. The victim's mother told police that her daughter married Jitender on January 16, 2017 and alleged that he and his brother were harassing Laxmi by demanding dowry, he said. A case has been registered against the accused people under section 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), police said The body will be handed over to her family members after conducting a post-mortem at AIIMS hospital and further investigation is underway, they said.

