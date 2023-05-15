Germany believes China still conducting police activities on its soil - ministries

German security agencies believe that China is still conducting police activities on German soil despite the fact that Beijing assured Berlin in February that they had ceased, spokespeople for the foreign and interior ministries said Monday.

Speaking during a regular press conference, an interior ministry spokesperson said German security agencies believe that several individuals are still conducting "official duties" in the country on behalf of Beijing.

