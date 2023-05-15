19-year-old held for circulating ex-girlfriend’s obscene pics
A teenager has been arrested here for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of his former girlfriend after she ended her relationship with him, police said on Monday. The officer said the accused was traced with the help of technical surveillance.Lahora told police that he was in a relationship with the complainant since 2021 and she broke up with him this year.
A teenager has been arrested here for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of his former girlfriend after she ended her relationship with him, police said on Monday. ''Manas Lahora (19), a resident of Laxmi Vihar in south west Delhi, is a first-year BSc Electronics student. He was arrested on Sunday,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Surendra Choudhary said. On April 7, a complaint was received regarding creation of fake G-mail accounts where the complainant alleged that someone was sending her obscene pictures to her account as well as to her family members, he said. The officer said the accused was traced with the help of technical surveillance.
Lahora told police that he was in a relationship with the complainant since 2021 and she broke up with him this year. He wanted to take revenge from her and thus circulated her obscene pictures. A laptop used in the crime was also seized, police added.
