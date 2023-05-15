Left Menu

Kremlin, mercenary boss dismiss report Wagner offered to betray Russian troops

The Washington Post, citing a U.S. intelligence leak, said Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had offered Ukrainian intelligence in January to reveal the location of Russian regular forces in return for Ukraine pulling back troops in Bakhmut. Wagner's soldiers have been at the forefront of Russia's offensive to take the eastern city in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:32 IST
Kremlin, mercenary boss dismiss report Wagner offered to betray Russian troops
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The head of Russia's Wagner private army dismissed a U.S. newspaper report on Monday that he had offered to betray Russian positions, and the Kremlin called it a "hoax". The Washington Post, citing a U.S. intelligence leak, said Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had offered Ukrainian intelligence in January to reveal the location of Russian regular forces in return for Ukraine pulling back troops in Bakhmut.

Wagner's soldiers have been at the forefront of Russia's offensive to take the eastern city in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. Prigozhin has emerged as a persistent critic of the Russian military brass, accusing commanders of betraying his men by withholding ammunition. The Post said Prigozhin's offer had been rebuffed by Ukraine which did not trust him.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the report "looks like the latest hoax". In an audio message posted by his press service on Telegram on Monday, Prigozhin called the allegations "nonsense", and suggested that residents of Moscow's Rublyovka suburb, home to the business and political elite, were behind an attack on him.

Prigozhin denied having met Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, in Africa, saying he had not been on the continent since the start of the Ukraine conflict and portraying the idea of a phone call with him as laughable. Since last week, Ukrainian forces have made their biggest gains in six months, recapturing territory around Bakhmut. Prigozhin has released daily messages denouncing the Russian regular military's brass for failing to supply his men adequately and abandoning ground on Bakhmut's flanks.

The defence ministry has not explicitly addressed Prigozhin's complaints in public, but has repeatedly said it is providing Russian forces with all the resources and support they need. A White House spokesman declined to comment on the Washington Post report, which was based on secret U.S. documents leaked to the group-chat platform Discord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023