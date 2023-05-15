Left Menu

Goldman fined $7 million by ECB over credit risk reporting

By attaching lower risk weights to some assets, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe "reported higher capital ratios than it should have done", the ECB said. It classified the breach as "severe", the third most serious category out of five.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:35 IST
Goldman fined $7 million by ECB over credit risk reporting

The European Central Bank said on Monday it had fined Goldman Sachs' European unit 6.63 million euros ($7.3 million) for underreporting the risk associated with some corporate credit, thereby flattering its balance sheet.

The ECB, the euro zone's top banking supervisor, said Goldman Sachs Bank Europe misclassified some corporate exposures for eight straight quarters in 2019-21, assigning a lower risk to them than the rules prescribe. Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It can challenge the ECB's decision before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

"Deficiencies in internal controls prevented the bank from detecting this mistake in a timely manner," the ECB said. "The bank reported wrongly calculated figures to the ECB, therefore preventing the ECB from having a comprehensive view of its risk profile," it added in a statement.

So called risk weights determine how much capital a bank needs to cover the risk associated with an asset. By attaching lower risk weights to some assets, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe "reported higher capital ratios than it should have done", the ECB said.

It classified the breach as "severe", the third most serious category out of five. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023