After Satyendar Jain complains of feeling depressed, Tihar Jail admin to seek help of physiologist

After jailed former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain complained that he was feeling depressed and lonely, the Tihar prison administration on Monday said it will seek the help of a physiologist and provide the AAP leader with necessary treatment if required.

Jain consulted a physiologist inside the jail clinic who suggested him to be around people and have social interactions after he mentioned that was he feeling depressed and lonely, they said.

''If he or any inmate in suffering from depression, they should be given proper attention. In this case, if Jain is battling depression, we will seek help of another physiologist to understand and analyse his present state of mind and, in case, he is found to be suffering from depression, we will arrange for the necessary treatment as per the suggestion of the physiologist concerned,'' a senior jail official said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Tihar Jail administration has issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of jail number 7 for transferring two inmates to the cell where Jain is lodged, officials said on Monday.

Jain had submitted an application to the jail administration requesting that two inmates be lodged with him as he was feeling depressed and lonely, they said.

The superintendent transferred the inmates without informing or discussing the matter with the administration, a senior official said.

When the jail administration came to know about it, a show cause notice was issued to the officer who then transferred the inmates back to their original place, he said.

''A show cause notice has been issued to the superintendent of jail no 7 of Tihar Jail by Director General Sanjay Beniwal seeking an explanation for transferring the inmates to the former Delhi minister's cell without following certain guidelines and for not informing the jail administration before taking the step,'' the official said.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 31, 2022 in connection with a money laundering case.

