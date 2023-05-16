Two staff in U.S. House Democrat's Virginia office attacked with baseball bat

A man wielding a baseball bat attacked two staff members in Democratic U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly's district office in northern Virginia on Monday, Connolly and police said. The staff were transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Connolly said.

The suspect, who arrived at Connolly's office asking for the congressman, is now in custody, Fairfax City Police said in a statement. The United States Capitol Police (USCP) identified the man as Xuan Kha Tran Pham, 49, from Fairfax, Virginia, adding that his motives were not clear. He faces charges of malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding.

"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," Connolly said in a statement. The USCP is launching a joint investigation with the Fairfax police into the incident.

Connolly, 73, has served in the House since 2009, representing a district that covers Virginia suburbs to the west of Washington, D.C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)