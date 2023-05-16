Left Menu

Air defence systems repelling attacks on Ukraine early Tuesday - officials

Air defence systems were repelling Russian air attacks on Kyiv and other places in Ukraine, Ukraine's officials said early on Tuesday. He gave no further details. Kyiv's military administration officials said on Telegram that air defence systems were repelling attacks on the capital. Reuters' witnesses in Kyiv reported several blasts that sounded like air defence systems destroying objects.

Air defence systems were repelling Russian air attacks on Kyiv and other places in Ukraine, Ukraine's officials said early on Tuesday. "Air defence is working on targets," the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, Andriy Yermak, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. He gave no further details.

Kyiv's military administration officials said on Telegram that air defence systems were repelling attacks on the capital. Reuters' witnesses in Kyiv reported several blasts that sounded like air defence systems destroying objects.

