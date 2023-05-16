Left Menu

101 appointment letters handed over to youth in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary on Tuesday distributed 101 appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates selected for jobs in various government departments and organisations here.

The programme was held as part of the 5th 'Rozgar Mela' presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference across 45 locations throughout the country.

The newly recruited candidates will join the Department of Posts, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Canara Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Grameen Bank and the department of water resources and river development, an official spokesperson said.

Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, congratulated the candidates and said the youth has a great role to play in the development of the country across all sectors.

''The youth will define India after 25 years when the country will be celebrating its freedom centenary,'' the minister said.

The youth are an asset of the nation and their contribution can help overtake the best economies of the world in the next few years, he added.

The minister said the youth must become job givers and not job seekers as many opportunities have been created by the central government to encourage such development through various schemes like 'Stand-Up India' and 'Startup India'.

Choudhary also said that the youth have made the country proud by being at the top most positions in world-class companies across medicine, technology and IT sectors.''

