UK and EU agree to strengthen cooperation on migration

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 22:53 IST
UK and EU agree to strengthen cooperation on migration

Britain and the EU have agreed to strengthen cooperation on migration with new working arrangement between British agencies and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, a readout from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said on Tuesday.

"UK and EU teams will now discuss the details and operationalisation of this new working arrangement," a statement from Sunak's office said after he met European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

